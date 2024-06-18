Andrew Cittadine Buys 12,000 Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,957.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Cittadine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $9,120.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

