ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $327.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.77.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

