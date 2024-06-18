Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $1,716,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

