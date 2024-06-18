Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

