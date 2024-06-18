AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $224,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

