Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avista alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,988,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avista by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 390,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 558,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 238,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,094,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on AVA

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.