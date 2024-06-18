Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $11.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.05. Azul has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Azul by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

