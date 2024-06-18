B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

