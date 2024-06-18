B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

