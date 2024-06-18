B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,733 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

