B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,557,000 after buying an additional 6,418,683 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,392,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

