B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PBF Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,286,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,091,307.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,286,098 shares in the company, valued at $678,091,307.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 745,900 shares of company stock worth $33,443,529. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

