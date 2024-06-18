B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.76 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.93. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

