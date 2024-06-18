B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $206.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

