B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1,525.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,561 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

