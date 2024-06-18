B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern by 46,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

