B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

