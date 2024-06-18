B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.