B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,510 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

