B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

