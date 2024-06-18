B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

