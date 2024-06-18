B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,768 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 387.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.41. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

