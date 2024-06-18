B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 44,189 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

