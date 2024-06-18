B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $506.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,564 shares of company stock valued at $208,591,435 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

