B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 834 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average of $281.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

