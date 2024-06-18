B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,420,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 519.6% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

ADBE opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

