Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.57 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $218.99 million and $10.57 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001497 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002350 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $10,358,799.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.