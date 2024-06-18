Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00381.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

