Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00335.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

