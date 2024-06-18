BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Update

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 16,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,980,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,873,288.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,207,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BARK by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 60.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BARK opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BARK has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

