Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 12,419 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $411,317.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,986,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,155,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-B stock opened at $407.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

