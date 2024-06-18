Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Bank of America

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Get Beyond alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

BYON stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $619.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $157,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.