BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director C. David Allen, Jr. Acquires 4,329 Shares of Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BGSF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BGSF opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 735,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

