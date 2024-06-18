BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Machelle Sanders Sells 4,689 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

