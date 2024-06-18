Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 48,780 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter worth $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

