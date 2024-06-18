Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 15.7% in May

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 125.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

