Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXSL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 777.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 121,698 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

BXSL stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 82.13%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.