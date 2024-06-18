Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXSL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
BXSL stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.45.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 82.13%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.