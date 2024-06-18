BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $502.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $504.18. The company has a market cap of $455.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.