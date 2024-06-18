BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,707 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.1% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $1,950,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $485.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.15. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.