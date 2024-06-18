BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,671 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $993,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in McDonald’s by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average is $281.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

