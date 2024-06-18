Boyd Group Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Boyd Group Services Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$258.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$253.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$224.00 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$301.85.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
