Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BFH. Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

