Bridger Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. NextDecade accounts for approximately 0.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,764,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 414,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 397,433 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

