Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NYSE BMY opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

