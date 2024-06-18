Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Britvic has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

