Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Britvic has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
About Britvic
