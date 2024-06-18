Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $16.75

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

