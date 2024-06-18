Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $689,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.68 million, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.67. Heartland Express has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

