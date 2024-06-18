Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $8.50

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,103 shares of company stock worth $1,532,200 over the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

