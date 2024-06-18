Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BRO opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

