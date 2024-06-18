Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 15.5% in May

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

